"Leave India yourself or…": MNS warning to Bangladeshi intruders in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Feb 04: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joined hands with the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, posters threatening the Bangladeshis surfaced in Raigad district's Panvel area.

    "Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style", the poster read. It also featured MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was inducted into the party last month.

    Image credit: ANI

    The poster from the party comes ahead of MNS mega rally against illegal intruders on February 9.

    In a shift from his previous stand, Raj Thackeray accepted that there could be a debate on CAA. Shiv Sena too taunted Raj's change in stance from 'Marathi manoos' to 'Hindutva' pointing out that he now backed the Act when he had just opposed the act a month ago. MNS has now decided to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

    It is to be noted that Raj Thackeray had unveiled his party's new flag which is saffron in colour, setting tongues wagging in political circles about a possible ideological shift.

    Thackeray unveiled the new flag, which in the centre bears a 'rajmudra' (royal seal used during the times of warrior King Shivaji), at the party's plenary meeting in suburban Goregaon.

    Read more about:

