Leave India as soon as it is safe to do so: US tells its citizens

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The US government on Wednesday advised its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The US said that access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, the US State Department said that US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now. "Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," it also said.

"New cases and deaths from Covid-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. Testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both Covid and non-Covid-related patients. US citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space.," the US Embassy said in a separate alert.

In order to receive critical information related to health and safety in India, it urged the US citizens too enrolled at step.state.gov.in.

This comes in the wake of at least 20 countries either suspending or imposing travel restrictions to India.