Leadership change talks continue as BJP readies for 2 year anniversary celebrations in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 26: Preparations are underway to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the BS Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka even as a decision on a leadership change is awaited.

Yediyurappa said that following the event in Vidhan Soudha an announcement on whether he will continue as CM or not will be made. He said that he would speak on the achievements of the government at the function to be held later today.

He however said that no decision has been conveyed to him about a leadership change. I will continue to work for the party for another 15 to 20 years, he said while adding that he was hopeful that a decision would be made today.

Yediyurappa's comments come in the backdrop of BJP president J P Nadda ruling out a leadership change.

He said that there is no crisis within the party and talks of a leadership change are just rumours.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 8:09 [IST]