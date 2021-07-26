YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Leadership change talks continue as BJP readies for 2 year anniversary celebrations in Karnataka

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 26: Preparations are underway to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the BS Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka even as a decision on a leadership change is awaited.

    Leadership change talks continue as BJP readies for 2 year anniversary celebrations in Karnataka

    Yediyurappa said that following the event in Vidhan Soudha an announcement on whether he will continue as CM or not will be made. He said that he would speak on the achievements of the government at the function to be held later today.

    Will Yediyurappa quit as Karnataka CM? Suspense continues, official announcement likely todayWill Yediyurappa quit as Karnataka CM? Suspense continues, official announcement likely today

    He however said that no decision has been conveyed to him about a leadership change. I will continue to work for the party for another 15 to 20 years, he said while adding that he was hopeful that a decision would be made today.

    Yediyurappa's comments come in the backdrop of BJP president J P Nadda ruling out a leadership change.

    He said that there is no crisis within the party and talks of a leadership change are just rumours.

    More KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka government bs yediyurappa

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X