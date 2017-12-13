Leaders pay homage to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack on Wednesday.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, f Sonia Gandhi, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the Bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago.
On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire.
Manmohan Singh greeted Modi with a namaste just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands.
