    'Lavani Queen' singer Sulochana Chavan dies at 92, PM Modi offers condolence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 11: Renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died here on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said. Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient. She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI.

    Known as Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form Tamasha'.PM Narendra Modi shared a tweet on social media condoling Sulochana Chavan's death.

    Lavani Queen singer Sulochana Chavan dies at 92, PM Modi offers condolence

    PM Modi said that she was monumental in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. "The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic), PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled her death.

    "Smt Sulochana-tai Chavan was the undisputed Queen of Lavani. She infused life in the poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years. I offer my homage to the great singer and convey my condolences to Shri Vijay Chavan and other members of the bereaved family," he said in a message.

    Chief Minister Shinde in his condolence message said Chavan's death has left a void in the field of Lavani, folk art and music.

    Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to the late singer.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 15:38 [IST]
