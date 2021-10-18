This New York café gives employment to people with autism and they are doing great

Laughing is a medicine tool for this new era of technology says Vinayak Mali aka Dadus

By Anuj Cariappa

Science has realized that laughter is the way to cure several physical and mental disabilities. Vinayak Mali as the man of the laughter world has taught the world that you have come to live your life happily not to create mess out of stress and work.

Though people are surrounded by various tasks, what is significant is to create happiness with a busy life. Sometimes it is impossible to change the situation where we are stuck with various troubles. But spending some quality time on the internet could refresh our minds with some sort of solutions says Vinayak.

With such optimistic thought, he created his regional comedy channel Agri-Koli which has hit 2 million+ subscribers. He believed in entertaining people with simplicity and clean comedy. This is what has inspired his followers ending with subscribing to his channel. Creating comedy content without cussing seems very challenging but Vinayak does it effortlessly.

Through comedy, we can entertain and by creating hilarious situations we can nurture all ages of mind through happiness. Understanding his audience he has created an emotional bonding with his subscribers. Offering a variety of content, the language he uses has a unique flavor mix of city language and Agri-Koli language.

Moreover, Vinayak was curious in molding his career in Bollywood with the same intention he tried his luck and gave several auditions leading to a failure. But Vinayak says he never stopped believing his talent and soul. He continued enhancing his skills and creating comedy videos on his channel. Hard work always pays off and his videos got viral on YouTube. In no time he became one of the best comedy actor in the virtual world.

Though Vinayak is on his peak of success, he is grateful to his family members and his subscribers for spreading love and positivity creating a healthy environment to live. To explore more subscribe to his YouTube channel Agri-Koli

