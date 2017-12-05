Lathicharges resulted in more deaths than firing in J&K: NCRB report

According to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2016, 29 civilians died in lathicharges in Jammu and Kashmir, while only 15 died due to firing by the police and forces.

File photo of stone pelting in Kashmir
Following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani on July 8 last year, Kashmir witnessed a massive unrest. A large number of forces had to be rushed to the valley to contain the situation.

The NCRB data further shows that 1,959 lathicharges were carried out in J&K in which 375 civilians were injured. A total of 189 people were injured in the firing.

The trend remained similar across the country with 35 persons having died due to lathicharge in 2016 as compared to seven in 2015.

After Jammu and Kashmir, the next highest number of people killed in lathicharge were in Jharkhand where four people died. When it came to deaths due to the firing, Maharashtra came just behind Jammu and Kashmir, where 11 people died.

While 759 civilians were injured during lathicharges across the country in 2016, 4,713 policemen were injured in these incidents. Of these, 4,502 policemen were injured in J&K alone.

Tuesday, December 5, 2017
