'Latest comedy show of Opposition unity': Sushil Modi on KCR-Nitish Kumar meet

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi: BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, dubbing their meeting on Wednesday as the "latest comedy show of opposition unity."

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become prime minister of the country". "It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader told reporters.

Earlier in the day, KCR met Nitish Kumar as both leaders look to build a united front against the BJP's hegemony. As part of his visit, KCR will also be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar again switched sides, joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushil Modi was a deputy chief minister for more than a decade with Kumar as the chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 15:52 [IST]