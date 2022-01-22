Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor says,'She in ICU with Covid-19 and pneumonia, will be under observation'

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still in ICU, but there has been a slight improvement

Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU, don't give wind to false news

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 22: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month, after testing positive for COVID-19, is still in the ICU.

"A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space," her spokesperson issued a statement on Friday.

Last week too, the spokesperson denied reports of deteriorating health condition of Lata Mangeshkar and said "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye', 'Pyar kiya to darna kya', 'Neela asman so gaya', and 'Tere liye'.

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:50 [IST]