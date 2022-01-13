YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still in ICU, but there has been a slight improvement

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 13: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, is still in the ICU ward. However, according to latest reports, there has been slight improvement in her health.

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still in ICU, doctors note slight improvement

    Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

    Sharing her health update, associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told ANI, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health."

    On Tuesday, Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah told PTI that the veteran was admitted to the ICU as she requires "constant care". "She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care. Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

    In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

    Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career.

    Some of her most loved tracks are "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye".

    Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    More LATA MANGESHKAR News  

    Read more about:

    lata mangeshkar coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X