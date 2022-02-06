Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92; Mortal Remains to be taken to Shivaji park for last glimpse

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: How the 92-year-old iconic singer went on to become 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to 'Queen of Melody'

New Delhi, Feb 6: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said today. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Condolences poured in for the legendary singer soon after the news of her demise came in, with several leaders remembering the singing legend and paying her tribute in their own way.

Newest First Oldest First Some personalities take birth only once in a thousand years. Lata Ji was one such personality. No person in our country is left untouched by her music. Every person has been mesmerised by her voice: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Lata Mangeshkar is such a big artist & personality. I've worked in 200 films & I'm lucky to have performed on the hit songs she sang. No one can sing like her, she was very special. Her passing away is very saddening: BJP MP Hema Malini Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her: Government of India Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expresses grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, says it has left him "heartbroken" A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, says the Chief Minister's Office. Watch: #WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001



