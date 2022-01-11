Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after testing positive for Covid

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 11: Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after after she contracted Covid 19. The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana had spoken to India TV soon after she was admitted to the hospital. "We have admitted Lata Ji since she has mild symptoms. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU," she had said.

In her over seven-decade-long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the Yash Chopra directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".