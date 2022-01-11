YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after testing positive for Covid

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 11: Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after after she contracted Covid 19. The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

    Lata Mangeshkar admitted to Mumbai Hospital

    Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana had spoken to India TV soon after she was admitted to the hospital. "We have admitted Lata Ji since she has mild symptoms. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU," she had said.

    In her over seven-decade-long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

    Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the Yash Chopra directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

    More LATA MANGESHKAR News  

    Read more about:

    lata mangeshkar coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X