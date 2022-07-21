Last rites of Haryana DSP performed with full state honours at his native place

Hisar, July 22: The last rites of the Haryana DSP who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh were performed with full state honours on Thursday at Hisar's Sarangpur village, his native place.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

The body was buried as per customs of the Bishnoi community, to which the officer belonged.

Singh is survived by his wife, a married daughter and a son. The last rites were held in the presence of senior officials.

Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and Haryana's Director General of Police P K Agrawal were among others present.

Earlier this morning, the body of Surender Singh was brought from the Hisar Civil Hospital to his native village.

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to conduct a judicial probe into the killing of the DSP by mining mafia in the state's Mewat region.

The Nuh police had on Wednesday arrested the truck driver allegedly involved in the killing. Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another arrested accused in the case.

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18:32 [IST]