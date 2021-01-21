YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 21: The vaccination will be the last nail on the coffin for COVID-19, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister said.

    He said that it was unfortunate that some people were spreading rumours about the vaccination for political reasons. Due to this vaccination a small group of people have been hesitant to take the vaccine.

    Last nail on the coffin: Dr Vardhan on vaccine
    Dr Harsh Vardhan

    The government does not want people who are hesitant to take the vaccine to suffer any disadvantage.

    PM Modi likely get vaccination in second phase of drive: Reports

    Everyone should get equal protection just like our doctors, he also said.

    The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective, Dr Vardhan also said.

    Dr Vinod Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog and who heads the government's Covid-19 task force, said the second phase would be crucial. "Phase 2 is our real focus of effort after healthcare and frontline workers. These are people who are above 50 and all political workers would feature in this section," he also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 13:57 [IST]
