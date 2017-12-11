Lashkar’s Rohingya outreach: Making terrorists in the name of humanity

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has kept a close watch on the Rohingya Muslim crisis has once again reached out to them. This time around the outfit has asked members of its financial wing, Falah-e-Insaniyat to get in touch with the Rohingyas.

Intelligence Bureau reports state that the outreach is yet another attempt to rope in the Rohingya Muslims. This time around the outfit is trying to dole out funds for the refugees and rope them in for terror activities, the IB report also stated.

The latest intelligence report states that a group of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who have infiltrated into the Valley are trying to get in touch with these people in an attempt to radicalise them.

In addition to this Bangladesh has shared fresh information with India about the radicalisation plans by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. There have been repeated attempts by groups such as the Lashkar to instigate the Rohingya Muslims in India.

While rights groups have been arguing that deporting them would not be the right decision, the Indian government wants to take no chances.

It is a highly sensitive issue. One of the camps in Jammu and Kashmir too is very vulnerable to radicalisation, the IB says. They are easy prey for terror groups and repeated attempts are being made to take them into their fold, IB officials also say.

The IB also signaled the respective state police to keep a close watch on the Rohingya Muslims. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others also have a considerable presence of Rohingya Muslims, the IB says.

During a recent high-level meeting, Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh said that all bordering states with Bangladesh must take action to ensure that there is no infiltration of Rohingyas. Singh also cited an IB report which said that there were touts who were helping the Rohingyas enter into India.

OneIndia News