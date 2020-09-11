Lashkar’s Tania Parveen arrested in Bengal was part of 70 Jihadi online groups

New Delhi, Sep 11: Tania Parveen who was arrested in West Bengal in connection with a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module case was part of 70 Jihadi groups on the social media, the National Investigation Agency has said.

Tania, a resident of District North 24 Parganas, West Bengal had converted to Islam after being radicalised. She was arrested by the West Bengal police, following which the NIA took over the investigation.

She was a college student and got radicalised in the cyberspace by Pakistan based cadres of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Tania, gradually became part of about 70 jihadi groups on social media, which propagated terrorist ideology advocating skewed version of Islamic Jihad with an aim to further radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

The accused was also active in various Palestinian and Syrian Jihadi social media groups. Investigation further revealed that the LeT cadres based in Lahore, Pakistan had introduced the accused to the officials of Pak Intelligence Agency, ISI, who tasked her to open fake Facebook profile and befriend Armed Force members in India to obtain sensitive strategic information.

NIA officials said that she was using a WhatsApp number of Pakistan. She was also part of several groups and had many accounts on social media sites.

he police said that she was trying to honey trap Indian soldiers in lieu of information about the Indian Army. The investigation conducted by the police managed to establish her direct connection with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. She was using the dark web to interact with the soldiers.

She is a first year student of masters' degree and she was arrested on March 17 from her house at the Malayapur village, which is on the Bangladesh border.

The police found that she was in the process of befriending Indian soldiers. She was trying to honey trap them. However, she had not succeeded.