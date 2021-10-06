Lashkar off-shoot TRF kills 3 civilians in J&K, says more to come

With killing of 2 more Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

New Delhi, Oct 06: In a horrific incident, terrorists of The Resistance Front killed three civilians including a prominent chemist in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first incident, terrorists fired at a chemist, M L Bindro at the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar. He succumbed on the way to hospital. The incident took place at around 7 pm.

Releasing a statement after the attacks, spokesperson for The Resistance Front, Umar Wani said that the group had carried out three targeted attacks in North Kashmir. He said that Bindro was killed because he was an RSS worker.

In the second attack the TRF killed one Virender Paswan. The outfit termed him as a non-local informer of the Intelligence Bureau. The third attack was on Shafi Lone, whom the TRF termed as an informer.

The attack took place at the Shahgund area of Hajin in Bandipora district.

In its statement, the TRF said that it would continue with attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and strike fear in the hearts of these people the statement also read.

Investigations by the police are underway and a search has been launched for the terrorists. Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot and has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace."

The TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was formed last year. The TRF has largely local terrorists and since the day of its formation, it has targeted Hindus and people which it thinks are informers of the police. An official tells OneIndia that the intention is to drive fear into the minds of the people. The TRF has specifically targeted Hindus and those in support of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer also said.