Lashkar linked Bengal woman was trying to honey trap soldiers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: The lady arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for her alleged links with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had used the dark web to try and honey trap Indian soldiers.

It may be recalled that the West Bengal police had arrested Tania Parvin (22) in March. The case was handed over to the NIA and the agency took her into custody.

NIA officials said that she was using a WhatsApp number of Pakistan. She was also part of several groups and had many accounts on social media sites.

Operation Desert Chase: How MI busted a Pakistan based honey trap case

The police said that she was trying to honey trap Indian soldiers in lieu of information about the Indian Army. The investigation conducted by the police managed to establish her direct connection with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. She was using the dark web to interact with the soldiers.

Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News

Parvin is a first year student of masters' degree and she was arrested on March 17 from her house at the Malayapur village, which is on the Bangladesh border.

The police found that she was in the process of befriending Indian soldiers. She was trying to honey trap them. However, she had not succeeded, preliminary investigations found.