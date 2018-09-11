  • search

Lashkar killed Hurriyat leader in Kashmir: Police

By
    Srinagar, Sep 11: The Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist who was killed in Langate was involved in the killing of Hurriyat leader Hakim-ur-Rehman, the police have said.

    In an encounter at Guloora in Handwara, two terrorists were killed. They were identified as Furqan Rashid Lone and Liyaqat Ahmad Lone. Both were part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and were wanted in a number of cases.

    Representational Image

    On September 9, terrorists had shot dead Hakim-ur-Rehman at the Baramulla district. At first the killing was claimed by the 'Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind' - an affiliate of al-Qaeda in the Valley led by Zakir Musa.

    He was driving his own car when some gunmen appeared near his residence and fired a bullet into his head. He died instantly, his relatives said. He also said that he was shifted to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.

