Large number of devotees from across the region thronged temples in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Large number of devotees from across the region on Thursday thronged temples in Himachal Pradesh to mark the onset of the 10-day long Navratri festival, the holy period for the Hindus.

"We are expecting over 30,000 devotees every day at the temple," C P Verma Deputy Commissioner Kangra told at Jawalamukhi. One of the busiest shrines in north India, the Naina Devi temple in Kangra district sees a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Likewise, a huge rush was seen since early morning at the popular temples of Chintpurni in Una, Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur, Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalamukhi and Chamunda Devi in Kangra and Bhimakali and Hateshwari in Shimla district.

The festival will conclude on September 30.

Devotees would be able to watch live 'darshan' of Brajeshwari Devi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni, and Jwalaji temples and would also be able to offer online offerings.

The ten day ASHVIN Navratra Mela today begins with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervor at the famous Hindu shrine of Jawalamukhi in Kangra district of Himachal Pardesh. All arrangements have been completed by the authority to ensure smooth celebration of MELA.

The Jawalamukhi Temple Trust authorities are making arrangements for over five lakh pilgrims, who are expected to arrive here from PUNJAB, CHANDIGARH, HARYANA, UTTAR PRADESH AND RAJASTHAN to pay obeisance to the Goddess during the MELA.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra District Mr. C. P . Verma , elaborate security arrangement had been made to maintain law and order during the MELA. Special police force and home guards would be put on duty to check theft and Pick-pocketing.

He said an Executive Magistrate is appointed for Mela on Duty round the clock. The administration also banned the carrying of all types of fire arms ammunition and lethal weapons inside the Territory of JawalaMukhi Nagar Panchayat of the district with immediate effect.

The D.C. said, to maintain sanitation during the MELA the entire area of the town divide into sectors. Besides the regular sanitation staff 50 Safai Sewaks would be recruited for this work. The Medical facilities were also provided by the authority round clock, said D.C. Kangra.

Direct buses would be piled between Jawalamukhi, Chandigarh & Hoshiarpur.

Mr Verma who is holding the charge of Temple Commissioner also, said in addition the state public relations department will set up a reception room, information centre to provide regular information of the MELA to devotees. The Health Department has been asked to ensure potable water for the Pilgrim.

Similar fairs would be held at Barjshwari Devi Temple Kangra & Chamunda in this district.

Meanwhile Police Chief of Kangra, while talking to reporters, said that bomb disposal squads had been deputed at all three main temples in the district in view of terrorist threat perception. The three temples include Jawalamukhi temple, Barjeshwari Devi temple in Kangra and Chamunda temple.

