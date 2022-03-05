Large majority of Indians evacuated from Kharkiv

'I'm in Kyiv, Nobody ran away anywhere': Ukraine President Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled to Poland

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: A large majority of Indians have been evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the government said on Saturday.

Amidst a full scale military operation by the Russians, Kharkiv has been one of the worst hit cities in Ukraine.

Deeply engaged to ensure safe evacuation of our citizens from Kharkiv, including Pisochyn. Have already successfully evacuated vast majority from Kharkiv city. Organising buses for evacuation from Pisochyn tomorrow at Government of India cost, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that around 300 Indians are stuck in Kharkiv and 700 are in Sumy.

At a media briefing, he said a local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians and that New Delhi is urging both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to find ways for their safe passage from the conflict zones.

"Our primary focus is to get Indian students out of conflict zones in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Bagchi said around 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine's borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February.

He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.

The spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.

Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga' so far, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 9:55 [IST]