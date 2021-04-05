Land denotification case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in graft case

Denotification case: Why has Yediyurappa not been sacked, asks Congress

New Delhi, Apr 05: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which directed a trial court to proceed against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case of allegedly denotifying some land to benefit private parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the Chief Minister''s appeal against the high court order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of the criminal case, issued the notice and stayed the proceedings against him.

The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.

The private complaint against Yediyurppa alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2008-12, he illegally de-notified 20 acres from land acquisition proceedings to give undue favours to private parties.