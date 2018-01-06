'Laluji neither scared nor kneel', says Tejashwi

Former Bihar Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, said they would appeal in High Court after studying the sentence and apply for bail. The Ranchi Special CBI Court sentenced former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years in jail and imposed Rs 5 lakh fine in fodder scam case. Other convicts Phool Chand, Mahesh Prasad, Bake Julius, Sunil Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar and Raja Ram were also sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and fined Rs 5 lakh each.

Tejashwi Yadav, said, "People who were creating a scene that Lalu Ji will be scared can now see that he will neither be scared nor kneel or turn away from his ideology."

"The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail," he said.

Lalu's second son, Tej Pratap Yadav, said the His family and party supporters are confident that Lalu Yadav would get bail. "We have full faith on the judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down," Tej Pratap said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced in the fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. The sentencing was heard via video conference.

OneIndia News