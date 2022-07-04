YouTube
    Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, July 04: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated.

    The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

    Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

    "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

    Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".

    Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 10:46 [IST]
    X