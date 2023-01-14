YouTube
    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified after conviction in attempt to murder case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lawyers associated with the case said that the accused persons had assaulted the son of a former Union Minister, P M Sayeed during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

    As per the notification issued on Friday, Mr Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal
    The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution of India, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it said, according to news agency PTI.

    Lakshadweep MP’s nephew probed in tuna fish export scamLakshadweep MP’s nephew probed in tuna fish export scam

    The court in Lakshadweep had on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Mr Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempt to murder case.

    Kavaratti Sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. All the convicts are relatives.

    The lawyers associated with the case said that the District and Sessions Court in Kavratti also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts ini the attempt to murder case which was registered in 2009.

    The lawyers said that the MP and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister, P M Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood to intervene in a political issue. The incident took place during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:37 [IST]
    X