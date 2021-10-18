Whatever happened is wrong, Law will take its course: Rakesh Tikait on Singhu lynching

Lakhimpur violence: 'Rail roko' protest affects 150 locations, 18 trains cancelled

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 18: The train movements in the Northern Railway Zone was affected by the 'rail roko andolan' on Monday. As many as 18 were cancelled due to the six-hour protest call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

As per an official, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana as 18 trains were cancelled and 10 trains were partially cancelled while one was diverted due to the protest. It affected 150 locations in the Northern Railway Zone as it impacted the running of over 60 trains.

The Firozpur-Hanumangarh Special train, Ludhiana-Hisar Special train, Bathinda-Sriganganagar Special train, Bathinda-Lalgarh Special train, Phulera-Rewari Special train, Rewari-Jodhpur Special train, Ratangarh-Churu special train and Churu-Bikaner special train among other trains were cancelled on Monday, chief public relation officer (CPRO) said.

The route of Ahmedabad-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train has also been changed, the NWR spokesperson said, adding the train which departed from Ahmedabad on Saturday will run via Rewari-Delhi-Pathankot to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express, which was scheduled to depart from Ludhiana at 7 am, was stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section, the official said.

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station as protesters blocked railway tracks near Sahnewal and Rajpura. "So far, 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone have been affected and operations of 60 trains hindered. About 25 passenger and short distance trains have been cancelled," the Northern Railway CPRO said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, called for the 'rail roko andolan' demanding the dismissal of Minister of State of Home Affair Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the violence which killed eight, including four farmers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 16:46 [IST]