Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC says it is unsatisfied with action taken by UP govt

Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case: No action will be taken under pressure, without evidence: UP CM

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: My son innocent, will appear before police on Saturday: MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur violence: Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' demanding removal of Union min Ajay Mishra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 11: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with party leaders and workers, sat on a ''maun vrat'' on Monday demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Ajay Mishra''s son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Congress spokesperson said the party is demanding the dismissal of the minister for ensuring free and fair investigation in the case.

Shiv Sena backs Varun Gandhi over his stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is in the state capital, is also expected to join the ''maun dharna'' at the GPO park here, a party spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the law will take its own course and will not get influenced by any kind of pressure.

Singh said if the Congress leaders want to sit on a ''maun vrat'' or hold protests, it is their democratic right.

In an apparent jibe at former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the UP government spokesperson said he had been on ''maun vrat'' for 10 years.

Siddharth Nath Singh asked why no ''maun vrats'' were being held in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where "atrocities" were being committed against Dalits and farmers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 15:28 [IST]