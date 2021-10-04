Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sidhu, other Cong leaders hold protest outside Punjab governor's house

Chandigarh, Oct 4: Slamming the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which killed eight on Sunday, the Punjab Congress leaders headed by party chief Navjot Sidhu held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Monday.

Sidhu along with other MLAs including Madan Lal Jalalpur and Gurpreet Singh sat outside the residence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and raised slogans against the BJP. They demanded that the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son be arrested for his role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"No one is above the law ... FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister's son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act !! [sic]" he had tweeted.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday evening killing eight - four from the BJP and four farmers. Farmers alleged that Union Minister for State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. In a fit of rage, the farmers forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to settle the issue by providing monetary help and a job to the families of the deceased.

"The state govt will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs," UP Police ADG (Law & Order) said.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 16:46 [IST]