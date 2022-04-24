SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra on Mar 11

Farmers Union to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Prime accused Ashish Misra surrenders in judicial magistrate's court

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 24: The prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Misra, surrendered in the judicial magistrate's court on Sunday.

"Ashish has surrendered in the court. We were given a week's time but as Monday was the last day, he surrendered a day ahead," Ashish's counsel Awadesh Singh told PTI.

Jail Superintendent PP Singh said Ashish will be kept in a separate barrack at the jail due to security reasons. The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra and asked him to surrender in a week.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV following which the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.

Later, police had arrested Ashish in the case. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad HC had granted regular bail to him and opined that the present case was one of "accident by hitting with the vehicle".

Cancelling his bail, the Supreme Court said the victims were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the Allahabad High Court, which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".