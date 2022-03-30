YouTube
    Lakhimpur-Kheri: SC panel recommends cancelling bail to Union Minister’s son

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: A Supreme Court appointed committee monitoring the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case probe has recommended the cancellation of bail granted to Union Minister, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

    The Supreme Court which is hearing the case asked the UP government to make its stand clear on challenging Mishra's bail by Monday. "There are two letters sent by the SIT to the Additional chief secretary (home) of the Uttar Pradesh government by the monitoring judge who had written to state to file appeal in SC to cancel bail of main accused Ashish Mishra," Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana said.

    On Tuesday the UP government told the court that it had vehemently opposed the bail application of Mishra and refuted allegations that it had not effectively opposed the bail plea.

    lakhimpur

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 13:54 [IST]
    X