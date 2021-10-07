Lakhimpur Kheri incident: UP cops arrest 2, Ajay Mishra's son untraceable

UP government changes its earlier stand, allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 7: Uttar Pradesh police arrested two people in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, four days after the incident while Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra is still untraceable. This development comes hours after the Supreme Court asked the state government to file a status report within a day over the incident.

The two persons are identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey, close aides of Luvkush. The cops said that the main accused Ashish Mishra is still missing and they may arrest him any time.

"Two people are being questioned. They've confirmed role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information. We are sending summon to the main accused (Ashish Mishra) for questioning," the PTI quotes Lucknow IG Lakshimi Singh as saying over the latest development.

The cops have also issued a WhatsApp number requesting people to send evidences. "For an unbiased probe, district-level committee has started its work. A judicial investigation commission under Justice HC Allahabad (Retd.) formed by the government. We've issued a WhatsApp number and appealed public to send evidences on it."

The district-level committee will investigate the case and submit the charge sheet in court while the judicial investigation commission will conduct an inquiry of the whole incident, Singh added.

The minister's son has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 304-A (death caused by reckless driving), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by negligence).

On 3 October, a jeep owned by the minister mowed down a few protesting farmers, triggering violence. The state government has come under severe attack from the opposition parties across the country as the political parties are demanding the resignation of Ashish Mishra.

On Thursday, the UP government appointed a one-member judicial commission to probe the incident. Retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava will investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and will submit a report in two months.