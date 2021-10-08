Lakhimpur Kheri incident: My son innocent, will appear before police on Saturday: MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC says it is unsatisfied with action taken by UP govt

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 8: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra said that his son Ashish Misha will appear before the cops on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur violence case.

The UP police arrested two persons and issued a summon to Ashish Mishra for questioning him in the case. However, he has remained untraceable for the last few days and the cops pasted a second notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra after Ashish failed to appear before the crime branch.

"We have full faith in the law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent," the Union minister of state for home told reporters at Chowdhury Charan Singh airport here.

The opposition parties across the country are demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra. "Vipaksh to kuch bhi mangta hai (Opposition can demand anything)." "This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

On 3 October, the jeep owned by the minister's son mowed down a few protesting farmers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

A total of eight people died in the violence.

Farmers have accused that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was also in one of the vehicles, but his father denied it and said that his son was at a different event at that time.

The UP cops have arrested two identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the case. The police summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 17:02 [IST]