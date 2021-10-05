As expected says Congress on Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: After Priyanka Gandhi's arrest, Shiv Sena calls for joint Oppn action

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 5: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called for a joint opposition action by political parties against the oppression by the Uttar Pradesh government following the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

"Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP," Raut tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained on Monday when she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people died due to violence on Sunday. She was arrested for violating Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code for disrupting the peace by entering Lakhimpur Kheri.

Many other leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, SP and the BSP, have been detained by the UP government and prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Raut has said that he will be meeting Rahul Gandhi at 4.15 pm today to chalk out a join opposition strategy.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has demanded that the incident should be probed by a sitting judge instead of a retired judge. "We want that a sitting SC judge should investigate Lakhimpur incident instead of a retired HC judge so that truth can come out. Government is suppressing farmers' voices but they will not succeed. We're with farmers and will take every step to solve their problems," he said.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday evening killing eight - four from the BJP and four farmers.

Farmers alleged that Union Minister for state for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

In a fit of rage, the farmers forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 16:34 [IST]