Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ajay Mishra's son walks out of jail, SKM to approach SC on bail to Ashish Mishra

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 15: Four months after his arrest, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, walked out of jail on Tuesday after getting bail in the Lakhimpur violence case, last week.

Last Thursday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing.

His counsel had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year. Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 as the main accused for his alleged roles in the crime.

In its bail order, though the court had mentioned various sections, including sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 427 and 34 of the IPC, section 30 of the Arms Act and section 177 of the Motor vehicle Act in its order, sections 302 and 120 B of the IPC were not mentioned in it.

Hence, he moved the Allahabad High Court seeking rectification of his bail order in the case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He sought insertion of sections 302 for murder and 120 B for criminal conspiracy which were inadvertently not mentioned in the high court order granting him the bail. His counsel filed the plea saying that owing to the inadvertent omission of the penal sections of the case against him, the jail authorities would not release him.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will approach the Supreme Court over the minister's son getting bail in the case.

"The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today," Tikait told reporters, adding the SKM would approach the Supreme Court.

"So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand," the farmer leader said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 18:13 [IST]