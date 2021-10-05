Lakhimpur Kheri: Case against Priyanka, Deependra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu in Sitapur

Not farmers, but people from various political parties behind Lakhimpur violence: BKS

Sitapur, Oct 05: A case has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 other people under sections related to preventive custody due to apprehension of breach of peace.

The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 144,151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda.

"We were told that we were arrested under Section 151 of IPC, under which police can't detain us for more than 24 hours. Through media, we got to know that an FIR has been filed against us but the police are not sharing anything with us," said Deepender Singh Hooda.

"TMC and RLD leaders were allowed to visit Lakhimpur, we (Congress) also have the same rights. We demand that a sitting judge should investigate the matter, the MoS Home should resign & more financial assistance should be provided to the kin of all victims," he added.

These are preventive sections. Once we get assurance that there would not be a violation of peace by them, these sections will be removed.

Other leaders like Sandeep, Raj Kumar, Deepak Singh, Narendra Shekhawat, Yogendra, Harikant, Dheeraj Gujjar and Amit have also been booked.

They all are kept in detention in the guest house of the 2nd battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained on Monday when they were going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 19:39 [IST]