As expected says Congress on Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri: 45 lakh compensation, jobs for kin of victim announced

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 4: The under-attack Uttar Pradesh government over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has decided to settle the issue by providing monetary help and a job to the families of the deceased.

Lakhimpur violence: UP govt announces ₹45 lakh, govt jobs for 4 dead farmers’ kin | Oneindia News

As per UP Police ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, the government will pay Rs 45 lakh to the families of the four farmers who died in the violence and a government job will be given to a member of each family. Whereas the injured people will receive Rs 10 lakh.

"The state govt will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs," he said, adding that the FIR will be filed based on farmers' complaint.

#LakhimpurKheri: 45 lakh compensation, jobs for kin of victim announced pic.twitter.com/xQWQHAv6I9 — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) October 4, 2021

The retired high court judge will probe the matter, he added.

Explaining why the leaders are not being allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, he said, "Leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here,"

However, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had demanded Rs 2 crore ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday evening killing eight - four from the BJP and four farmers.

Farmers alleged that Union Minister for state for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

In a fit of rage, the farmers forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

The opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Ajay Misha over the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 14:50 [IST]