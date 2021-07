Active cases in Delhi drop to 992, lowest so far this year

Long Covid: Now steroids-linked 'bone death' a new worry: What are the symptoms of avascular necrosis?

Lajpat Nagar market shut down after flouting COVID-19 norms

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: Delhites will not be able to visit the Lajpat Nagar central market until further orders. The market was shut down for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The administration had shut down the markets in East and West Delhi for flouting COVID-19 norms. The orders said that the general public and shoppers did not follow the appropriate norms. The Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in the Nangloi area have been shut, while the markets in Laxmi Nagar, Kishan Kunj, Guru Ramdas Naga have been reopened after being shut for three days.

Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6," an order issued by Shalesh Kumar, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) said.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health department bulletin said the number of active cases in the city dropped to 992. According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Sunday''s number of active cases is the lowest since April 10 last year when there were 862 cases.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said.

The deaths stands at 24,995, it said.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and five deaths. On Friday, the city saw 93 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and two deaths. The city had reported 59 COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, and two deaths on Monday.

According to covid19India.org, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The bulletin said 75,133 tests, including 52,856 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

There are 300 people under home isolation in Delhi while the number of containment zones stands at 701, the bulletin said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 12:50 [IST]