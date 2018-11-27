Ladakh now accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali

Srinagar, Nov 27: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday said Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, will now be accessible in all weather conditions, giving strategic advantage to the country.

"The cold desert region will now be accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali in Himachal Pradesh via Zanskar in Kargil district," a spokesman of the BRO said, as per a PTI report.

The road will also be a strategic advantage in the Kargil region which saw transgression from the Pakistani side in 1999. The new route, which will enhance inter-state connectivity and bring socio-economic benefits for the region, was constructed by cutting through tough mountains under the Project Vijayak of BRO, the spokesman said.

"This will be the third road to Ladakh region after Srinagar-Leh and Manali via Leh routes," he added.

OneIndia News with PTI