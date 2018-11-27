  • search

Ladakh now accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 27: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday said Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, will now be accessible in all weather conditions, giving strategic advantage to the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The cold desert region will now be accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali in Himachal Pradesh via Zanskar in Kargil district," a spokesman of the BRO said, as per a PTI report.

    The road will also be a strategic advantage in the Kargil region which saw transgression from the Pakistani side in 1999. The new route, which will enhance inter-state connectivity and bring socio-economic benefits for the region, was constructed by cutting through tough mountains under the Project Vijayak of BRO, the spokesman said.

    "This will be the third road to Ladakh region after Srinagar-Leh and Manali via Leh routes," he added.

    OneIndia News with PTI

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ladakh

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue