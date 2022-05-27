Ladakh accident: Injured soldiers airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital

Turtuk (Ladakh) [India], May 27: All 19 injured soldiers in the Ladakh bus accident that claimed seven lives of Indian Army personnel have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The vehicle that was carrying the soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said. The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise. 19 soldiers have been injured in the incident.

As many as 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. "Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured," said an official.

The officials said the vehicle fell into the Shyok river to a depth of approximately 50 to 60 feet from the road. "A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. At around 9 am, 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river," the official cited above said.

All the injured were initially taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur. Hours later, all 19 injured personnel have been shifted to Chandimandir in the Panchkula district of Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his anguish over the death of seven soldiers who were killed in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

The PM tweeted, "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the death of soldiers and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. "Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 22:51 [IST]