First since standoff: Chinese foreign minister likely to visit India this month

Bilateral ties, Ukraine, boundary dispute: What is on the card during Wang Yi’s visit to India

LAC, Ukraine on table during Wang Yi’s meeting with Jaishankar, Doval

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: China's foreign minister Wang Yi will meet with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval on March 25 and discuss the way forward on the LAC issue.

Sources tell OneIndia that a meeting between Yi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being worked out. He will be in India on a day long visit before he flies to Kathmandu.

NSA Doval is his counterpart in the Special Representative Dialogue on boundary resolution.

India and China will hold discussions on Ukraine. Further discussions on the restoration of economic cooperation with India and parallel dialogue on the boundary issue would take place

India and China on Friday, March 11, held another round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the 22-month-long standoff in certain remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, two months after the last round of such talks failed to yield any significant outcome in resolving the row.

The 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks began at around 10 am at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the dialogue said.

It is learnt that India pressed for early disengagement of troops in remaining friction points including resolution of pending issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The main focus of the talks was the completion of the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas, the people cited above said.

The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

The 14th round of talks had taken place on January 12 and it did not result in any significant headway in resolving the row in remaining friction points.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks said.

The Chinese delegation at the talks was to be headed by Maj Gen Yang Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 8:41 [IST]