  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Labour organizations claim participation of 20 crore workers against wrong labour policy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: The two-day bandh call made by the different labour organisations of the country on January 8 and January 9, 2019 have claimed participation of 20 crore workers from the different sectors including government, organised and un-organised. Industrial units in the National Capital Region (NCR) are completely impacted with multiple rallies organised at different places.

    Labour organizations claim participation of 20 crore workers against wrong labour policy

    There are presence of 5-10 thousand workers at different places in the industrial areas of the NCR. The Bandh is called by around 10 labour organisations. The police is trying to stop them but rallies are happening. Sidheshwar Prashad Shukla, secretary, CITU of Delhi state, told Oneindia, "Huge number of people coming out to participate in these rallies against the oppressive labour policies of the Central government led by Narendra Modi. There are around 20 crore workers participating in this two-day bandh across the country."

    Also Read | Bharat Bandh: No strike in West Bengal, declares Mamata Banerjee

    There is a big show planned in Delhi with workers organisations rallies at different places. Shukla said, "Not only today but tomorrow also this will be organised and government employees will take to the street to protest against the government policies. We will organise march from different locations in Delhi like Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, Mandi House and many other places. Workers of NDMC, MCD and other such organisations will also participate in it."

    Also Read | Bharat Bandh today: Trade Unions' strike set to hit normal life; what will be open and closed

    "Since the government has issued ESMA, so DTC employees have been spared from participating and also Mother Dairy employees. But rest of the workers are part of the strike. But these workers will be on job by tying black badges on their hands. But they are party of the protest," added CITU state secretary.

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh protest workers

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue