'L is For Lockdown': 7-year-old Bengaluru girl pens non-fiction book on pandemic, preparing to write more

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 9: A seven-year-old girl from Bengaluru has achieved an extraordinary accomplishment amid the COVID-19 pandemic - she became a published author.

That's right, Jiya Gangadhar, has already achieved what many consider a life-long dream. The book titled L is for Lockdown - Jiya's Journal of Lockdown Lessons is now available on ecommerce website Amazon India for Rs 158.

According to The New Indian Express, the book written by Jiya is a creative non-fiction piece, transcribed from Jiya's exciting and not-so-fun experiences with her family over the course of a full year of online homeschooling, as well as her strategies of dealing with uncertainties during the pandemic.

Penning a book at such a young age gives an insight into the Jiya's abundance of creativity and imagination, which she will be able to hone even more when she grows up.

Jiya lives in Bengaluru with her parents, her mother being a marketing profession. Inspired by her mother, Jiya start writing creatively after the former had read the little kid's daily journal and encouraged her to start writing the book.

From stories about her encounter with the newspaper boy, learning to play online games, and learning the foundations of cybercrime, the book highlights her experiences and learnings during the lockdown.

The COVID-19 lockdown was a fruitful time for her as most of her writing took place then. This gave her the opportunity to delve deeper into each moment, which she would not have been able to do if she had gone to school.

Jiya credits her teacher Divya AS for getting her book published. Divya reportedly helped to find Delhi-based publisher Blue Rose Publishers.

Book Mehbooba Mufti for treason; Petition filed in Bihar court

The entire process of selecting stories and publishing took almost one year's time.

Speaking about her experience, Jiya said, ""When the lockdown was announced, we started our online classes. As I was at home, I had a lot of time to spare. It gave me time to delve into each routine moment, which I couldn't have done if I were to go to school. As my parents were also there at home, I could immediately speak to them and clear my doubts. I started to write all my experiences in a dairy. When my mother read the dairy and mooted the idea of making a book out of it, I was thrilled. After the book got published and when I saw it on Amazon it was the happiest moment for me. I loved it when my classmates and teachers congratulated me!".'

Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, Principal at Ekya School, JP Nagar said "We were happy to see a book authored by one of our students getting published. Jiya had imbibed a good habit of writing in her diary daily and the effort of her mother to recognize her passion for writing is really appreciated. As soon as Jiya's parents informed us about the book, our faculty came forward to help them with the publishing house. Today, the book is being appreciated by everyone. At Ekya Schools, we always encourage such exceptional qualities in children".

Jiya also stated that her future goal is to become a YouTuber and do gaming vlogs. Jiya is currently preparing to write her second novel.

With her prowess, it is for sure that she will achieve great heights and influence many with her beautiful writing.

Meet Kolkata's real life Young Sheldon

A 10-year-old kid from Kolkata has also recently authored an astrophysics book titled 'The Universe: The Past, The Present And The Future'.

Reyansh started getting interested in space when he was around 5 years old and would seek answers of questions about space, stars, sun and such celestial objects.