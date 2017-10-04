L-G Anil Baijal approves Delhi government's education loan scheme

New Delhi, Oct 4: Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government's higher education and skill development loan guarantee scheme under which students will be provided loans by banks with the government as a guarantor.

Students will get education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh from banks while the government will be their guarantor. While approving the scheme, the L-G has asked the Delhi government to incorporate all safeguards as mentioned by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a time-bound manner.

"The Lt Governor has approved the Higher Education and Skill Development Loan Guarantee scheme of the Delhi government. "The L-G has asked the government to incorporate all safeguards in the scheme in a time-bound manner," a source said. Last month, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had accused the Lt Governor of "blocking" the education loan scheme when the latter had asked the Delhi government to consult the Centre on it.

In response to Sisodia's accusations, Baijal had written to the deputy chief minister, dubbing his statement as "unfortunate". In a letter to Sisodia, the L-G had suggested incorporation of some safeguards including ensuring of responsibilities of the lending institutions and linkage of loan with Aadhar number in the education loan scheme.

Thereafter, the Deputy CM had written a letter to Baijal, apprising him that the government has already incorporated many of safeguards and would further include ideas for betterment of the scheme. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the L-G to approve the scheme, saying it ensured best quality education to poor students.

PTI