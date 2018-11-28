Kushwaha to decide next move after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 27: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha once again expressed his displeasure for being ignored by the Modi-Shah duo.

Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is awaiting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, could not meet BJP chief Amit Shah.

Kushwaha, sais, "I am in NDA, but being pushed back, this would be an insult to any party. I tried to meet Amit Shah twice but he was busy, last option is to meet PM. Let us see what transpires if I get to meet. Then my party will convene on Dec 4&5 and decide what to do."

Also read: BJP promises Rs 5000 per month to every youth above 21 years of age if voted to power

Earlier in November, Kushwaha, who is also Union Minister of State (MoS) for HRD, expressed his displeasure in the BJP's offer of seats to his party for the 2019 general election. He termed the seat sharing as "not respectable".

The RLSP has been demanding a larger share of seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, commensurate with the expansion in its base since 2014 when it had contested on three seats and won all of them.