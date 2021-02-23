Kushti in Kerala, Dosti in Delhi: Joshi slams Congress-Left alliance

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 23: Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday slammed Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and said they are doing 'Kushti' in Kerala and 'dosti' in Delhi.

    "The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are fighting in Kerala. 'Kushti' in Kerala, 'dosti' in Delhi and other places. See the hypocrisy of these parties. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is supporting Congress in Delhi but not doing the same in West Bengal as Congress has become a liability on various regional parties," said Joshi.

    "Hypocrisy of the Left is that they are supporting Congress in Delhi, West Bengal. They (Congress and Left) are friends in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu also. You don't want to believe Politburo in Kerala but you choose to do in West Bengal: I ask Rahul Gandhi do you believe in democracy or hypocrisy," he said.

    Kerala, along with West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is scheduled to hold assembly elections in April-May.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 16:46 [IST]
