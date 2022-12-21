Kunal Kamra tells "somethings money can’t buy" to Adani after Ravish quit NDTV, gets trolled

Kunal Kamra tried to mock Gautam Adani, but got himself trolled for his remark.

New Delhi, Dec 21: Comedian Kunal Kamra's attempt to troll businessman Gautham Adani saying "there are somethings money can't buy" did not yield desired results rather netizens massively trolled him for his remark.

"Dear @gautam_adani there are somethings money can't buy. it can't buy courage," Kunal Kamra tweeted. His intent was to troll Adani after his company acquired over 29 per cent stake in NDTV. And Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, Hindi news channel of NDTV group, resigned after the acquistion. In an interview, Kumar claimed that Adani had spent thousands of crores to buy NDTV to silence them.

However, the netizens used the opportunity to troll him as his forthcoming show got cancelled. A user wrote, "There is one more thing which money can't buy, ticket of your shows.. because it's cancelled. [sic]" Another one said, "There are something money can buy .. but still people don't buy ..Ur Show tickets. [sic]"

"Dear Kamra , but money can buy gulams like you, [sic]" the third one responded. "There are things that no one buys for free. It's called garbage," another user attacked.

Gurgaon bar cancels Kunal Kamra shows after VHP Bajrang Dal threat

"Kamra , everyone knows u are looking to attract FAME by DEFAMING PEOPLE. Not the right way ... and as u rightly said money can't buy something same goes to u !!!!

Don't play victim and earn sympathy and then earn money out of it. Work kamra work ....., [sic]" a netizen gave an advice.

Another one asked Kamra to respect Adani. The user said, "So much of hate and jealousy from one single person merely because he is the 2nd richest person of the world. Indians need to respect the entreprenaurs of our nation if we want to progress...[sic]"

"So you will teach him to buy courage or have courage...such a nonsense must have been put up while high on negativity and propoganda....common man get a life....don't be negative person each second and keep cribbing...Mr. Adani doesn't give a damn to your irrelevant tweet..., [sic]" he added.

Most of them have pointed out about Kunal Kamra's cancelled show. On Tuesday, he announced about his scheduled program getting cancelled and posted a screen shot in which it was written that his show was getting cancelled for political reasons.