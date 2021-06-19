YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kumbh COVID test scam: Uttarakhand police forms SIT

    By
    |

    Dehradun, June 19: The Uttarakhand Police has set up a special investigation team to probe allegations that fake Covid tests were conducted during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    One of the world's largest religious gatherings, the Kumbh was held in the state from April 1 to 30, and the notified area for the congregation covered various places in Haridwar, Dehradun and Tehri districts.

    The special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S on Friday, a day after a case was registered against Max Corporate Service and private laboratories Dr Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories for allegedly conducting the fake Covid tests during the Kumbh.

    The SIT has been constituted for a speedy probe, Krishna Raj said.

    Max Corporate Service and the two other labs have been booked under the Epidemic Act , the Disaster Management Act besides sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

    More KUMBH MELA News  

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X