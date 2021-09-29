Kuljit Singh or Ravneet Singh could be next Punjab Congress chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Congress is considering to make MLA, Kuljit Singh Nagra or MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as the next party chief in Punjab. The developments come a day after the shocker from Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as the party's chief.

Sidhu on his part has refused to renew his decision, following which the party began considering other leaders as the next president.

The Congress leadership felt that it had sorted out the problems in Punjab and even chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of the state. However trouble began following the changes in the Cabinet.

Reports suggest that Siddhu was upset with the CM and when he was not consulted and ignored on certain decisions, he decided to resign. This resulted in an I told you so tweet by Captain Singh. The former CM himself is deciding on whether to dump the Congress or not.

Sidhu was seen to be close to Channi and it was expected that he would be consulted on all decisions in the government. Another possible for the resignation is the decision to assign a key ministry to Siddhu's rival S S Randhawa. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Siddhu had posted on his social media account.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 13:54 [IST]