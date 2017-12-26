Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother meet Sushma Swaraj

A day after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, his mother and wife met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were present at the residence of External Affairs Minister. Jadhav's family returned to India on Tuesday morning.

Jadhav's wife and mother met him for the first time in 22 months for about 40 minutes at Pakistan's foreign ministry building in Islamabad on Monday. They were accompanied by JP Singh, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the foreign office. However, Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav despite repeated requests by India.

Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April over allegations of being an Indian spy. Jadhav's wife and mother had arrived by a commercial flight and left the same day.

Following the meeting, Pakistan released the confessional video of Jadhav in which he is heard admitting to crossing over into Pakistan. During the presser, Pakistan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs spoke about how they had allowed this meeting on humanitarian ground. However all through the presser, Jadhav was addressed to as Commander Jadhav. Pakistan did not even fail to once remind the press about the confessional statement.

OneIndia News