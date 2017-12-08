Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife to meet him on Dec 25 in Pakistan

The mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav will meet him in Pakistan on December 25. According to media reports in Pakistan, the mother and wife of Jadhav who has been branded an Indian spy would meet him at a jail in Pakistan on December 25.

At first, Pakistan had only permitted his wife to meet him. However, India said that it was not keen on sending her alone to Pakistan.

India had urged Pakistan to also permit Jadhav's mother to accompany the wife. India had written to Pakistan asking it to allow Jadhav's mother to accompany his wife.

On November 10, Pakistan had said that it would permit Jadhav's wife to visit him. India, however, responded through diplomatic channels to permit even the mother to visit him.

The Pakistan foreign office in a tweet had said that it had received India's reply to Pakistan's humanitarian offer. The same has been received and is under consideration, the tweet also read.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan on charges of espionage. His mercy plea was rejected by a military appellate court. His clemency plea is under consideration by the army chief at present.

OneIndia News